Schwarzerblitz update for 29 September 2023

[Small bug fix] Krave's and coin sound effects missing

Share · View all patches · Build 12320534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

During the last update, I changed some of the base functions of the sound effect engine, causing the coin sound effect in the tutorial and Krave's WRYYYY during his grab to go AWOL. This patch fixes the bugs introduced in version 1.5.

