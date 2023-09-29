This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🚨 Alchemists! 🚨

Have you ever wondered what a hug from a real-life Moonstone Island Spirit would be like? Well, wonder no more because you could help us bring a super cuddly, wonderfully weird version of our favorite fish in a bowl to life!

We're partnering with MakeShip to crowdfund the creation of the above Fishbo Plushie! The campaign runs from Sept 28 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM EST/19:00 CEST.

Just head over to our Campaign page and reserve your plushie today :D

~ Studio Supersoft and Raw Fury