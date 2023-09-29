New Build!

Click here to watch our MONTHLY video for September!

Scene Progress

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. After successfully mo-capping the Harbinger Intro, this week we started building the base of the scene. Since it has a lot of detail and it's longer than previous scenes, we will need more time to finish it. In the meantime, we are fixing and improving older ones. Thank you for your patience and support, we are trying our best to deliver amazing scenes as soon as possible.

Main Menu Improvements

We’ve also revamped the Main Menu Background. On top of what’s immediately visible, when left idle the scenes will start changing after some time.

