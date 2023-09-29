 Skip to content

江湖客栈-赛季模式【PVP】 update for 29 September 2023

[Season Mode - Mid Autumn Special Version] Update Content Outlook:

The season has been adjusted to Phase 2, with changes as follows:

  1. Season missions in Open Phase 2 (related to Chivalry 789 missions);

  2. The experience gained from external, internal, and lightness martial arts through martial arts secret scripts has been increased to 115%;

  3. The daily acquisition limit of the caravan has been raised to 100000 (refresh at 0 points);

  4. The basic weight reduction for all domineering and chivalrous maps has been increased to 50 points.

Level optimization:

  1. In the main level, Wei Sanbao will no longer summon companions. On the night before the difficulty of Black Moon's Bloody Night, Wei Sanbao will only hold a maximum of 6 summoning for hungry people's sacrifices at the same time (please note that the priest will summon 4 hungry people's companions at once when they appear);

  2. Some levels have reduced food and water consumption;

  3. The entry level of the Overlord 3 character has been adjusted to a maximum of 44 levels;

  4. Dominant level bot attribute adjustment, reducing bot health and increasing some bot damage;

  5. The effect of teasing meditation has been greatly improved.

General optimization:

  1. 【 Mid Autumn Festival Limited 】 Time limited task 【 Moon is Hometown Circle 】 Fashion (September 29th~October 10th), reputation level 10 【 Zhang Mengchen 】 triggered;

  2. When receiving the Black Mouse Disease [2] branch task, you will immediately receive 3 sweating pills;

  3. Now the main task items can be directly discarded in the warehouse;

  4. Reduce the usage time of Jinchuang Medicine series and Internal Breathing Powder series by 50%;

  5. Food bags, weapon boxes, armor boxes, and other container boxes can be placed in backpacks; (Level restrictions remain unchanged)

  6. Increase the stacking quantity of drawing props to 10 (warehouse/backpack);

  7. Adjust all level videos to static images corresponding to the corresponding level (to solve the problem of occasional crashes when some players enter the Ghost Territory map);

  8. Adjusted and optimized the price of blood crystals sold to Li Yan for all domineering equipment (increased).

Defect repair:

  1. Fixed the issue of abnormal escape point names in the difficulty level of 'Black Moon';

  2. Fixed the issue of the main task chef's self cultivation [1] task dialogue being repeated;

  3. Fixed the issue of not counting the number of traitorous knights who killed traitors in the second round of branch missions;

  4. Fixed some issues with Luo Sixi's empty bag;

  5. Fixed the error situation where some consumables in the Chivalrous Way were ineffective after use;

  6. Fixed an issue where the master apprentice dual task of the Jianghu Pathfinder system did not count when killing bosses in Xiadao 7, Xiadao 8, and Xiadao 9;

  7. Fixed the issue of unclear text description for emotional buffs.

