- Items can now be placed in the cave
- Fixed ground collisions on the lighthouse island
- Team validity is now checked before sending an invite which hopefully reduces team invite-related bugs
- Added building contest hats to the game
Longvinter update for 29 September 2023
1.11 hotfix 9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
