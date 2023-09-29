 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Longvinter update for 29 September 2023

1.11 hotfix 9

Share · View all patches · Build 12316899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Items can now be placed in the cave
  • Fixed ground collisions on the lighthouse island
  • Team validity is now checked before sending an invite which hopefully reduces team invite-related bugs
  • Added building contest hats to the game

Changed files in this update

Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link