Mindform Playtest update for 29 September 2023

Final Patch v.15.5

Final Patch v.15.5

Environmental:

  • Added missing colliders in tutorial
  • Added new colliders to prevent players going off the map
  • Fixed savepoints

Gameplay:

  • Fixed saving game data
  • Fixed loading dialog progress

