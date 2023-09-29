Patch v1.32.18 - Complete UI Overhaul!

It has been a while since the last update, with life and work, so thanks for your patience, but hopefully worth the wait!

Changes

Huge upscale in the quality of the UI art, from my first attempt to an actually artist produced set of assets.

More information, easier - see ore properties, weapon statistics, and easy to identify icons right in the inventory.

You can now transfer, sell, drop, or destroy multiple ore chunks at the same time.

Improved navigation by game pad.

Updated the title screen to something a bit brighter and more welcoming.

Additional button prompt info for newcomers.

Clearer indication of forging quality and completion.

Added a portal to return you to the smithy if by some freak chance you manage to land outside the camp.

No more loose mine picks! They aren't necessary now you have one as part of the mining tools, and like everything in this game with collision, they caused issues for unlucky players. From now on just use the pick that appears by drawing your tools underground.

Fixes

Removed the inaccuracy in the assembly mini-game.

Removed the inaccuracy in the grinding mini-game.

Added an automatic return-to-smithy if you spawn at the origin due to some form of collision issue.

There's bound to be something go wrong with an update this size, even with all the testing, so if you spot it please let me know in the discussion boards and I'll get right onto it.

Upcoming Work