 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beat Hazard 3 update for 29 September 2023

Galaxy save fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12315676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick fix for some galaxy progress not being saved.

I also made the install about 300mb smaller. (Yeah, I found the compress packaged files checkbox in unreal!)

Galaxy stress test is going well, thanks for the help!

Changed files in this update

Beat Hazard 3 Content Depot 1493521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link