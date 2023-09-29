Galaxy save fix

A quick fix for some galaxy progress not being saved.
I also made the install about 300mb smaller. (Yeah, I found the compress packaged files checkbox in unreal!)
Galaxy stress test is going well, thanks for the help!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A quick fix for some galaxy progress not being saved.
I also made the install about 300mb smaller. (Yeah, I found the compress packaged files checkbox in unreal!)
Galaxy stress test is going well, thanks for the help!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update