Nour v1.09

- Fixed input issues with 125Hz refresh rate mice
- General mouse input improvements
- Sensitivity slider added to options
- Mouse sensitivity slider added to in-game options
- Mouse movement bug fixes
- Eggs break
- Ice cream melts
- Jellyfish sting fx are now temporary
- Audio parameter bugfixes
- General bugfixes!
- Tenderizer mesh deformation improvements
- Magnet and tools do not disappear off-screen
- Meat grinder tutorial update
More quality of life for better enjoyment of your dish! We're trying to address issues as fast as we can, thank you all for the feedback!
Changed files in this update