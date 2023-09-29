 Skip to content

Nour: Play with Your Food update for 29 September 2023

Nour v1.09

Build 12313535

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed input issues with 125Hz refresh rate mice
  • General mouse input improvements
  • Sensitivity slider added to options
  • Mouse sensitivity slider added to in-game options
  • Mouse movement bug fixes
  • Eggs break
  • Ice cream melts
  • Jellyfish sting fx are now temporary
  • Audio parameter bugfixes
  • General bugfixes!
  • Tenderizer mesh deformation improvements
  • Magnet and tools do not disappear off-screen
  • Meat grinder tutorial update

More quality of life for better enjoyment of your dish! We're trying to address issues as fast as we can, thank you all for the feedback!

