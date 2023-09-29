Nour v1.09

Fixed input issues with 125Hz refresh rate mice

General mouse input improvements

Sensitivity slider added to options

Mouse movement bug fixes

Eggs break

Ice cream melts

Jellyfish sting fx are now temporary

Audio parameter bugfixes

General bugfixes!

Tenderizer mesh deformation improvements

Magnet and tools do not disappear off-screen

Meat grinder tutorial update

More quality of life for better enjoyment of your dish! We're trying to address issues as fast as we can, thank you all for the feedback!