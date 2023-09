Share · View all patches · Build 12312214 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A hotfix will arrive tomorrow morning that addresses the recently identified critical issue with KSP2 that affects players' Windows Registry.

This fix will both stop the Registry issue from happening and retroactively safely remove extraneous values created by the issue in previous releases.

You can expect the hotfix to be released at 10am PDT.

The KSP Team