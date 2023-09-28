 Skip to content

Railgunners update for 28 September 2023

Major crashes And Cutscene on wrong place

Build 12311500

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crash of using extra shot fixed
  • Extra shot have new icon
  • Crash on boss3 fixed
  • Cutscene on level 2-0 in the right place 2-1
  • Pacman plus hp
  • Gluton plus hp
  • Minor Ajustments

