- Crash of using extra shot fixed
- Extra shot have new icon
- Crash on boss3 fixed
- Cutscene on level 2-0 in the right place 2-1
- Pacman plus hp
- Gluton plus hp
- Minor Ajustments
Railgunners update for 28 September 2023
Major crashes And Cutscene on wrong place
