 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Symmodance update for 28 September 2023

Bug Fix 2.3.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12311074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog / Patch notes

Gameplay Balance Changes

  • Precision Sacrifice augmentation now provides a +2% Headshot Chance bonus, down from +8%.
  • Deadshot Mastery upgrade now offers a +0.1% Headshot Chance bonus per level, instead of +1%. * Additionally, Deadshot Mastery can now reach a maximum of 20 levels instead of 10.

Visual Enhancements

  • Added an extra indicator popup following headshots. These indicators appear alongside the damage text popups. Notably, these indicators are also affected by the damage popup color settings.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where augmentations would exceed their designated box in the stats display.
  • Resolved an issue where locked augmentations were erroneously appearing in the augmentation selection interface, ensuring that only accessible augmentations are displayed.
  • Improved performance by capping the maximum number of active health power-ups in the scene.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2559361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link