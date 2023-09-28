Bug Fix 2.3.10.0

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Changelog / Patch notes
Gameplay Balance Changes
- Precision Sacrifice augmentation now provides a +2% Headshot Chance bonus, down from +8%.
- Deadshot Mastery upgrade now offers a +0.1% Headshot Chance bonus per level, instead of +1%. * Additionally, Deadshot Mastery can now reach a maximum of 20 levels instead of 10.
Visual Enhancements
- Added an extra indicator popup following headshots. These indicators appear alongside the damage text popups. Notably, these indicators are also affected by the damage popup color settings.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where augmentations would exceed their designated box in the stats display.
- Resolved an issue where locked augmentations were erroneously appearing in the augmentation selection interface, ensuring that only accessible augmentations are displayed.
- Improved performance by capping the maximum number of active health power-ups in the scene.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update