 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Exsys update for 28 September 2023

Patch Sept-26-2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12306817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This is a quick patch to fix numerous issues.
  • Fixed colliders in certain areas that make the player fall off stages.
  • Fixed items randomly become inactive and unable to be picked up when dropped.
  • Fixed Fight camera is not released in the "Escape from the Cave" mission.
  • Fixed Boss in the "Open The Gate" mission goes off the game stage.
  • Fixed the menu UI becomes not responsive when the player goes to the Pause screen while in tutorial active.
  • Fixed resources are not consumed after fixing the bridge.

I hope this patch will help improve your experience with the game.
And thank you all for reporting bugs and giving feedback. I will keep working on it to make the game better.

Changed files in this update

Exsys Content Depot 1116351
  • Loading history…
Exsys Development Depot 1116352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link