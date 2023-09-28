Patch Sept-26-2023

This is a quick patch to fix numerous issues.
- Fixed colliders in certain areas that make the player fall off stages.
- Fixed items randomly become inactive and unable to be picked up when dropped.
- Fixed Fight camera is not released in the "Escape from the Cave" mission.
- Fixed Boss in the "Open The Gate" mission goes off the game stage.
- Fixed the menu UI becomes not responsive when the player goes to the Pause screen while in tutorial active.
- Fixed resources are not consumed after fixing the bridge.
I hope this patch will help improve your experience with the game.
And thank you all for reporting bugs and giving feedback. I will keep working on it to make the game better.
Changed files in this update