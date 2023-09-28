Patch Sept-26-2023

This is a quick patch to fix numerous issues.

Fixed colliders in certain areas that make the player fall off stages.

Fixed items randomly become inactive and unable to be picked up when dropped.

Fixed Fight camera is not released in the "Escape from the Cave" mission.

Fixed Boss in the "Open The Gate" mission goes off the game stage.

Fixed the menu UI becomes not responsive when the player goes to the Pause screen while in tutorial active.

Fixed resources are not consumed after fixing the bridge.

I hope this patch will help improve your experience with the game.

And thank you all for reporting bugs and giving feedback. I will keep working on it to make the game better.