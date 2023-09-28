Defenun Seventeenth Update ~~~!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12306373 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 12:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I am Defendun in charge of graphic "Ferry"

I would like to inform you of the revision of the updated version of 2023.09.28.

-Skin shop system

Add general, special store switch button

Add 3 types of skin for summer event

Summer event character outfits Summer Event Store Background Summer Event Monster Portal

-Reorganize the in-game combination method preview

(Can be turned on/off in the settings window)

Infinite mode reorganization

Infinite mode diamond acquisition amount

0 → (Round1 + per 10 rounds3)

Infinite mode round wait time: 10s → 5s

Fix errors that cause special effects on the unit when moving on to the next stage

Hello, this is Ferry and Ollie, working on Defendun.

We've been referencing reviews posted on Steam forums, review platforms, and other websites as we continue our development.

After Ch2 was updated, we are also developing a new "item" system for more fun and collection needs for those who have enjoyed Defender.

Looking forward to the diversity of play with various concept items, we will run again until the official release which is just around the corner.

Thank you for always good reviews and feedback.