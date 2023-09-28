Patch Notes v1.3.6
- Fix: Drop/Throw controls were showing up as '?' when using game controller
- Fix: The text that tries to explain your PUP is safe was missing the word "safe". Caused by a change I made to the way feminine forms of adjectives load.
