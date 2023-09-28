 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 28 September 2023

Patch Notes v1.3.6

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix: Drop/Throw controls were showing up as '?' when using game controller
  • Fix: The text that tries to explain your PUP is safe was missing the word "safe". Caused by a change I made to the way feminine forms of adjectives load.

Changed files in this update

