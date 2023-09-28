 Skip to content

Oblivion Override update for 28 September 2023

9.28 Update Log (Dialogue and Clinic Fixes, Thunderio Skill Optimizations)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug where the dialogue was incorrect for Nico's Weapon Refresh.

  • Fixed the bug in the Clinic that caused incorrect amount of jars during consecutive Blood Draws/Auscultations.

Optimizations

  • Increased the basic DMG for Thunderio's [Electric Balls].

  • Enhanced the basic skill DMG for Thunderio's [Thunderstruck] and made it susceptible to the amplification effect of [Pulse Mastery].

  • Optimized the skill sound effects for Thunderio's [Thunderstruck].

If you encounter any problem or bug, join the official Discord server and our admins will help address the issues.

Changed files in this update

