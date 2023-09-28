9.28 Update Log (Dialogue and Clinic Fixes, Thunderio Skill Optimizations)

Bug Fixes
-
Fixed the bug where the dialogue was incorrect for Nico's Weapon Refresh.
-
Fixed the bug in the Clinic that caused incorrect amount of jars during consecutive Blood Draws/Auscultations.
Optimizations
-
Increased the basic DMG for Thunderio's [Electric Balls].
-
Enhanced the basic skill DMG for Thunderio's [Thunderstruck] and made it susceptible to the amplification effect of [Pulse Mastery].
-
Optimized the skill sound effects for Thunderio's [Thunderstruck].
Changed files in this update