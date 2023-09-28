 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 28 September 2023

Update 1.72-4 Patch Notes

Build 12303888

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Your XP reward for crafting food will now depend on the amount of calories the food item provides

  • WIth controller, you can now open the cheat window by pressing LB+RB+LS

  • During character creation, with controller, once you move the cursor over the first/last name field and press A button, it'll try to open the Steam soft keyboard overlay

  • Various text updates

