腾起之蛇：现世 update for 28 September 2023

Fix a relatively serious bug

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the enemy was stationary

The reason is that a certain enemy pathfinding grid in the game editor is static

So you must first build it in the editor to make enemies move in the game

This issue is difficult to explain when running directly in the game editor and cannot be seen by him

Its result leads to

Everything was okay during the test and there were no issues

But the packaged game will have problems and the enemy won't leave

Could you please provide feedback on any bugs that you may have

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2433461
  • Loading history…
