Fix a relatively serious bug

Fixed a bug where the enemy was stationary
The reason is that a certain enemy pathfinding grid in the game editor is static
So you must first build it in the editor to make enemies move in the game
This issue is difficult to explain when running directly in the game editor and cannot be seen by him
Its result leads to
Everything was okay during the test and there were no issues
But the packaged game will have problems and the enemy won't leave
Could you please provide feedback on any bugs that you may have
Changed files in this update