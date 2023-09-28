Sep 28th | Balance changes

- Dragon Devours Clouds: Count as 1/2/3 Unrestrained Sword has been played ... → Count as 0/1/2 Unrestrained Sword has been played ...
- Lava Seal: Opponent loses 10 HP and Max HP (1 more for each DEF you have) ... → Opponent loses 10 HP and Max HP (1 more for each 2 DEF you have) ...
- Water Drop Erosion: 1 ATK; Post Action: Apply 7/10/13 Stacks of Internal Injury. If opponent has Debuff, Chase. → 1 ATK; If opponent has Debuff, Chase; Post Action: Apply 6/8/10 Stacks of Internal Injury.
- Throw Petals: Qi+1/3/5 ... → Qi+0/2/4 ...
Changed files in this update