Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 28 September 2023

Sep 28th | Balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 12303597 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Dragon Devours Clouds: Count as 1/2/3 Unrestrained Sword has been played ... → Count as 0/1/2 Unrestrained Sword has been played ...
  • Lava Seal: Opponent loses 10 HP and Max HP (1 more for each DEF you have) ... → Opponent loses 10 HP and Max HP (1 more for each 2 DEF you have) ...
  • Water Drop Erosion: 1 ATK; Post Action: Apply 7/10/13 Stacks of Internal Injury. If opponent has Debuff, Chase. → 1 ATK; If opponent has Debuff, Chase; Post Action: Apply 6/8/10 Stacks of Internal Injury.
  • Throw Petals: Qi+1/3/5 ... → Qi+0/2/4 ...

Thanks for your support!

