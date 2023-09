Share · View all patches · Build 12302472 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 04:09:17 UTC by Wendy

1, fixed details page click equipment can not be replaced bug

Fixed the bug that details page this life magic weapon can not be clicked

3, fix can not claim and steal bug

Fixed the bug that the star relic will keep talking to the stone after triggering the battle

5, fix the furnace refining interface, there is no single double click can be understood after the bug