Upgrades Rework 2.3.00.0

Headshot: Introduces a chance to instantly eliminate enemies with well-aimed shots.
Dash Cooldown: Allows for customization of dash ability cooldown.
Dash Range: Enhances the range of the dash ability.
Invincibility after Hit: Grants temporary invincibility for a period after taking damage.
10 New Augmentations
Ten new augmentations have been introduced, offering unique gameplay enhancements. Refer to the in-game Glossary for detailed information including how to unlock them.
33 New Achievements
A total of 33 new in-game achievements have been added, providing players with fresh challenges and goals to strive for.
Balancing the Game
Miragora's Brutal Mode Adjustments: The difficulty of Miragora's Brutal mode has been significantly reduced to provide a more balanced gameplay experience. Enemies were becoming overwhelmingly strong at an unsustainable pace.
Lyrastris Difficulty Adjustment: All game modes in Lyrastris have received a reduced difficulty level, offering a more accessible challenge.
Quality of Life Improvements
Glossary Expansion: The Collectibles menu has been renamed to "Glossary" and now includes comprehensive information about enemies, alongside items and augmentations.
Settings Menu Integration: The options and controls menus have been consolidated into a single "Settings" menu to streamline the main menu interface.
"End Run" Option: An "End Run" option becomes available after 5 minutes in a run. Using this option grants all achievement rewards, upgrade points, and other earned rewards instantly.
Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements
Glossary Item Issue: Resolved an issue where some unlocked items appeared as locked in the glossary, providing accurate information to players.
Boss Spawn Rate Adjustment: In the extreme late game, the spawn rate of bosses has been reduced to enhance game performance. However, bosses have become notably more formidable.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update