Update 1.3.3

Suit up! Now you can enforce law and order with a new outfit. It’s up for you to decide whether it is style over substance or vice versa. This update brings two new features to the game!

New police uniform available! German police forces introduced a new uniform that is giving them higher visibility when they’re on duty. You can switch between the legacy and the new uniform at the locker room in the police station.

You can finally experience the game in a more original way by choosing to have German voice-overs for any written language! Just go into the audio options and make the switch!

Also, as always, we’ve improved the game at all ends!

Below you find the most important changes:

Bugfixes