v.2.2.3 (September 27, 2023)

Added: "Remove Unused Tilesets" option in the Tileset menu. This will remove any Tilesets that haven't been used in the scene or any Objects, including Objects that haven't been added to the scene.

Added: "Combine Matching Tilesets" option in the Tileset menu. This will combine all tilesets that match the currently select tileset. Useful for removing multiple duplicates of the same tileset.

Added: "Toggle Render Vertex Colors" keybinding/pin for toggling vertex colors for currently selected tileset. Go to Edit > Buttons > General > Toggle Render Vertex Colors to assign a binding/pin.

Added: "Keep UV pixel scale when reassigned tileset" option to prevent UVs from becoming stretched if tilesets have different dimensions. Go to Edit > Settings > Tilesets > "Keep UV pixel scale when reassigned tileset".

Added: In Transform panel there are now "Link" buttons next to the Resize,Scale,Size inputs. If toggled on, all x,y,z components will be set when one is edited.

Added: On Mac, Meta+A,Meta+C,Meta+V,Meta+X should now work in most input boxes.

Added: Holding Shift+Alt will increment/decrement input by 0.01 when you use scroll wheel or up/down arrow keys.

Improved: Using the Pencil tool to draw directly on the 3d tiles wouldn't apply alpha correctly based on the Alpha Application setting. Now it will.

Fixed: Sometimes importing older scenes would fail due to checking for new data that it didn't have.

Fixed: Modifier keys wouldn't work with inputs when side panel was undocked, unless input was focused.

