🔥 Heretic's Fork: Collection Bloat Update 🔥

Dear Heretics!

First and foremost, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support and invaluable feedback. Your dedication has been instrumental in making Heretic's Fork even better. Today, we're excited to introduce an update aimed at tackling a persistent issue - what we've affectionately dubbed "Collection Bloat."

As your card collection grows, so too does the challenge, making it harder to build your ideal deck. We're here to change that with two exciting solutions:

Round-Reward Scaling:

Completing a stage now grants you card options tailored to your collection's size. Say goodbye to the struggle of finding those perfect cards. Starting with three choices for smaller collections, this scales up to seven for larger ones.

New Cards:

To expand your deck-building opportunities, we're introducing a host of new cards. These will become available as your collection reaches certain milestones, some even finding their way into default character decks.

🌟 Patch Highlights:

No more revealing cards during the end stage round

Card choices at the end stage now scale with your collection's size

Exciting changes to the Cheater! Card

Optional damage number display

Fresh challenges to unlock brand-new cards

🃏 New Cards:

Replenish

Variety

Mimic

Severance

Easy Choice

⚒️ Bug Fixes & Balance Tweaks:

Hemorrhage card's AOE increase has been dialed down

Negative AOE values are now a thing of the past

Fixed crashes related to the Replenish card

FPS-based automatic damage number display toggle

Resolved crashes with Prayer of Duplication

Upgrading structures beyond level 5 no longer leads to crashes

Endless mode now correctly increments days

Game pauses as intended during shop rifts

🧹 Optimization:

Enhanced enemy rendering performance

Improved enemy shadow rendering

Adaptive enemy code execution during low FPS conditions

Thank you for your continued support, and remember: Hell awaits, and there's no escape!

Sincerely!