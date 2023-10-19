New Steyr Arms Pack for Way of the Hunter is available now!

Bratislava, Slovakia / Vienna, Austria - October 19, 2023: Today, THQ Nordic released the new Steyr Arms Pack for Way of the Hunter! The Steyr Arms Pack is available for $4.99 and includes the following rifles:

Steyr-Gams

The brand new Steyr-Gams, which will be available in Way of the Hunter exclusively before it is even sold in stores.

The Steyr-Gams is the ideal rifle for high alpine hunting, based on the proven Ultra-Light rifle. It features an optimised scout barrel and an integrated picatinny rail for precise optics mounting. The innovative combination of carbon stock and state-of-the-art 3D printing technology creates an ultra-light rifle of the highest quality and precision.

Steyr SSG M1

Intended for mid-sized big game, the SSG M1 rifle can meet the most demanding mission requirements. Based on traditional virtues like precision and reliability, it also boasts a new multi-function chassis not found in any other rifle.

Steyr Mannlicher Cl II Fullstock

High reliability, maximum precision, convenience of use, the Steyr Mannlicher CL II is one of the better options when it comes to dealing with the biggest and most dangerous game.

Steyr Monobloc ARMAD Green-Brown

An all-steel weapon made according to military standards for ultimate ruggedness. New "monobloc" construction—the barrel and housing are made from a single piece for unbeatable accuracy. A top ergonomic stock with numerous, innovative options for customization. This limited edition uses high-grade ARMAD steel and features a green-brown finish.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2584760/

The Steyr Arms pack introduces 4 new hunting rifles to Way of the Hunter, including the Steyr-Gams – a newly announced high alpine hunting rifle available in Way of the Hunter exclusively before it is even sold in stores.

Featuring an optimised scout barrel and an integrated picatinny rail for precise optics mounting, as well as the innovative combination of carbon stock and state-of-the-art 3D printing technology, the Steyr-Gams is an ultra-light rifle of the highest quality and precision.

The Steyr Arms pack also adds the Steyr SSG M1 for precision and reliability, the Steyr Mannlicher CL II Fullstock for the biggest and most dangerous game, and the all-steel Steyr Monobloc ARMAD Green-Brown for ultimate ruggedness.

Watch the trailer here:

We also recently released a roadmap, giving you an idea what's coming soon to Way of the Hunter!

New scopes

Additional Hunter Sense customization options

Encyclopedia filtering option for animals

Camera movement (head bobbing) improvements

Pause function customization option

Rare fur for various animals

The Steyr Arms Pack is available at an SRP of € 4.99 / $ 4.99 / £ 3.99. The base game is required to use the DLC pack. Way of the Hunter is available for PC, PlayStation®5, and Xbox Series X|S at an SRP of $ 39.99 / € 39.99 / £ 34.99.

Get the game here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1288320/Way_of_the_Hunter

For more info:

Website: http://wayofthehunter.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/wayofthehunter

