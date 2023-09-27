 Skip to content

The ISLE Survival update for 27 September 2023

Mini Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12299042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Issue, clicking twice when interacting with bencraft container fixed.
Issues in command settings fixed.
I have put a quartzite axe to loot and a respawn flag on the beach.
Foundations snapping issue has been fixed.
I added sounds and hit effects on buildparts.
I did a few more things for the look of the isle.

