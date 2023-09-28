The September update is here with lots of bug fixes and enhancements to the scripting API:

Scripting

• Add PlayerProxy.setSelectedObjects

• Add TurnSystem.setCurrentTurn , TurnSystem.setCurrentPhase , and TurnSystem.setCurrentRound

• Add TurnSystem.onTurnChanged

• Add ProgressBar.setBarColor and ProgressBar.getBarColor

• Add Panel.getNumChildren and Panel.getAllChildren

• Add WidgetSwitcher.getNumChildren and WidgetSwitcher.getAllChildren

• Add Button.setJustification and Button.getJustification

• Add ImageWidget.getImageURL

• Add GameWorld.getAllTags

• Add Package.allow

• Add restrictTags parameter to SnapPoint.getSnappedObject

Fixes

• Tinting did not work for textured or two-sided translucent objects

• When switching a switcher object in a zone, it was moved to above the zone

• When first adding a table to a package, starting a preview with an empty table did not show the package until returning to the main menu

• Cards with Hidden Type "Card Back" did not cast a shadow while held face down

• Peeking cards kept the card obscured in VR or when a scripted UI was attached to the card

• For hexagonal card, setting "Emissive Front" to true created a ghost of the front texture on the back of the card

• Emissive maps had no effect for translucent models

• Resetting held objects in measure move mode still added a measurement message to the chat

• Removing a description from an object still showed the description in the tooltip of the object

• Trying to use "Store in Library" on a new install without ever opening the object library resulted in an error message

• Double clicking on the folder selection when moving an object to a different folder in the editor produced unexpected results

• When creating a new object in an object script and immediately calling setScript, the script on the new object was executed twice when reloading scripts

• Spotlight angles and intensity were not always read correctly from saved template files

• Fix a rare crash that could occur when using GameWorld.addScreenUI

• When using multiple normals in a ScriptDrawingLine , results could be incorrect

• CheckBox text could spill over its allotted space

• Don't allow using the game directory as package location if it isn't writable (could happen for Windows Store users)

