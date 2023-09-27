Linux Support added!

Due to demand, Linux support has been added to the game before release. This is so more people can play on more devices.
The game will release on October 9th.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Due to demand, Linux support has been added to the game before release. This is so more people can play on more devices.
The game will release on October 9th.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update