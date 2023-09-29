1.0.10 Update - Stability improvements

Hello everyone!

We're releasing 1.0.10 that should help with crashes issues. I cannot tell you it will fix all of them, since we're having trouble reproducing them as much as some of you can. We're keeping on our investigations and you can expect more patches in the next days

Once again I want to apologize on behalf of the entire team to those of you that havn't being able to enjoy Beneath Oresa because of those crashes. That's definitely something we're not happy about, and be sure that we're all working hard to solve those problems!

I'll keep you updated as it goes, either by Steam news when we're releasing patches, or on the Steam forums!

Have a wonderful day,

-Thomas