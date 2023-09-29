 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beneath Oresa update for 29 September 2023

1.0.10 Update - Stability improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12297435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're releasing 1.0.10 that should help with crashes issues. I cannot tell you it will fix all of them, since we're having trouble reproducing them as much as some of you can. We're keeping on our investigations and you can expect more patches in the next days

Once again I want to apologize on behalf of the entire team to those of you that havn't being able to enjoy Beneath Oresa because of those crashes. That's definitely something we're not happy about, and be sure that we're all working hard to solve those problems!

I'll keep you updated as it goes, either by Steam news when we're releasing patches, or on the Steam forums!

Have a wonderful day,

-Thomas

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1803401 Depot 1803401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link