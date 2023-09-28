2023.9.29 v0.3.17 version update:

[New content]

Add the "Forging" system of the "Blacksmith Shop", where you can continuously create, upgrade, and enhance the strength of your equipment! (Opened after completing levels 7-24, currently with a maximum upgrade of+7)

Added the story background of Chaos Gate and the introduction of the story background of Chaos Gate enemies;

Added help introduction for entering the "Chaos Gate" for the first time;

Added the function of constantly displaying one's ranking at the bottom in the ranking of the Demon King;

Added an anti cheating system for the ranking of the Demon King. Unauthorized modification of ranking data will be recognized and blacklisted by the system, and the ranking function will be disabled;

The number of layers of the Tower of Magic has been added, and the materials obtained will also increase with the number of layers. Welcome to challenge all demon kings;

Problem Repair

Fixed the issue of bouncing damage causing a dead cycle in the game to flash back (temporarily disabling the enemy's bouncing feature);

Fixed the issue of incorrect equipment levels generated after challenging Chaos Gate;

Fixed the issue of not clearing Chaos Gate and still being able to unlock the next layer;

Fixed the issue of automatic conversations not taking effect when first opened;

Fixed the issue of ineffective critical damage reduction;

Fixed the issue of occasional incorrect display of illusion colors during storyline dialogues;

*Automatic cloud archiving may cause game flicker issues. The automatic upload cloud archiving function has been temporarily disabled, but manual upload to the cloud is still possible;

Optimization and Adjustment

Optimized the description of "rebound damage" in "career";

Enriched the types of equipment produced in the "Demon King Trial", now blue equipment can be produced;