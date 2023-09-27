 Skip to content

Street Fighter™ 6 update for 27 September 2023

A.K.I. arrives! Outfit 2 also available

Street Fighter™ 6 update for 27 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A.K.I. joins the fight as the second additional character for Year 1 of Street Fighter 6!

A.K.I. uses a tricky combination of Poison Hand and Fanged Snake Style martial arts. Watch her Character Guide for hints on how to use her abilities to your advantage.

She has also been added as a Master in World Tour, so even if you've completed your journey, be sure to seek her out and strengthen your bond through gifts and missions to learn about her story and master her moves!

A.K.I.'s Outfit 2 is also available now, so check it out if you want to change up her look!

◢◤◢◤BUY HERE◢◤◢◤
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

◢◤◢◤TRY THE DEMO◢◤◢◤
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154900

Official website
https://www.streetfighter.com/6/

Changed depots in qa_m_wk_05_0003 branch

View more data in app history for build 12293613
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1364781 Depot 1364781
