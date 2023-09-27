 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 27 September 2023

Beneath Oresa is releasing to 1.0!

Hello everyone,

Goblinz Publishing here!
We're really happy to announce that Beneath Oresa is finally fully released! We hope you enjoy the full game with all its new content.

Here are the many new things you'll be able to experience in the 1.0 version:

Combat

  • New arenas.
  • A new final boss.
  • A new elite enemy.

Heroes

  • A new complete faction. 3 characters; dozens of unique animations; new abilities.
  • New animations for all factions.
  • New Antiquorums.

Other

  • A collection system that allows you to view your cards, discovered Antiquorums, and Expeditions.

Thank you for all the support you've given the Broken Spear Inc. team, and we're extremely happy to have been part of the adventure with you. We hope you enjoy Beneath Oresa to its fullest!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1803400/Beneath_Oresa/

