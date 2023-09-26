 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 26 September 2023

Enchantment transferring is bad now & fixed infusions

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Enchantments & curses now degrade when infusion transferred (Greaters become Lessers, Lessers vanish).

  • Increased Invuln potion infusion buff duration from 1,5 to 2,5 seconds.

  • Made Big Fans bigger.

  • More sounds for Inferno & Deci-Catalyst.

  • Fixed infusion slot upgrade slots not working.

  • Attempted to mitigate client player Cannon issues.

