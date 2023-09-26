-
Enchantments & curses now degrade when infusion transferred (Greaters become Lessers, Lessers vanish).
Increased Invuln potion infusion buff duration from 1,5 to 2,5 seconds.
Made Big Fans bigger.
More sounds for Inferno & Deci-Catalyst.
Fixed infusion slot upgrade slots not working.
Attempted to mitigate client player Cannon issues.
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 26 September 2023
Enchantment transferring is bad now & fixed infusions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
