 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DOOMBRINGER update for 26 September 2023

Episode 2 trailer at Realms Deep 2023 and Version 1.3 released

Share · View all patches · Build 12288874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Along with releasing version 1.3 of DOOMBRINGER, we've got a fair few bits of news to share.

  • Version 1.3 released - See below for a shortened list of what the new update brings.
  • Realms Deep 2023 - We once again are featured on Realms Deep with a new trailer. Episode 2 is finally going to be shown in more than just screenshots. Coming September 30th.
  • Realms Deep steam sale - We're participating in the Realms Deep steam sale also, so if you haven't already bought the single player, take this opportunity to do so. The sale will go on between 9/28 - 10/3
  • Community Duel Cup - One of our community members Fossil has taken it upon himself to host a one day duel cup this Sunday (October 1st). Sign up over at Challonge

Weapons

  • QuakeC: Reorganized impulse list, YOUR WEAPON BINDS WILL NEED TO BE RESET.
  • QuakeC: Tesla beam was rewritten for more reactive and predictable visuals on "Curved" and "Slightly Curved" settings.
  • QuakeC: "Straight" beam now behaves more properly at all ranges
  • QuakeC: Added new Tesla beam style cvar cl_tesla_skin (0 = default, 1 = wave, 2 = thin).

Loading Screens

  • Engine: Added support for MenuQC loading screens (following FTE standard).
  • QuakeC: Added new loading screen design, instead of still images.

Aim Assist

  • QuakeC: Added aim-assist for controllers in singleplayer. This can be toggled with cvar cl_aimassist. This will only work against monsters, so there is no way it can be abused in multiplayer.

Netcode

  • Engine: Changed viewangle networking from absolute to relative.
  • QuakeC: Teleporters now use delta viewangles to prevent issues with desync on high ping.
  • QuakeC: Fixed vibration on lifts caused by stairsmooth.

Monsters

  • QuakeC: Moved monsters to CSQC. Should stop warping of monsters on stairs and around corners.
  • QuakeC: Added velocity based knockback. Stops monsters from "building up" knockback and suddenly flying off in a direction once lifted off the ground.
  • Engine: Fixed incorrect logic with trapezoid sound calculation.

Mapping

  • QuakeC: Initial testing support of warpzonelib from Nehara. This is very incomplete.

Changed files in this update

DOOMBRINGER Content Depot 1156121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link