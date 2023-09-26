Episode 2 trailer at Realms Deep 2023 and Version 1.3 released

Along with releasing version 1.3 of DOOMBRINGER, we've got a fair few bits of news to share.
- Version 1.3 released - See below for a shortened list of what the new update brings.
- Realms Deep 2023 - We once again are featured on Realms Deep with a new trailer. Episode 2 is finally going to be shown in more than just screenshots. Coming September 30th.
- Realms Deep steam sale - We're participating in the Realms Deep steam sale also, so if you haven't already bought the single player, take this opportunity to do so. The sale will go on between 9/28 - 10/3
- Community Duel Cup - One of our community members Fossil has taken it upon himself to host a one day duel cup this Sunday (October 1st). Sign up over at Challonge
Weapons
- QuakeC: Reorganized impulse list, YOUR WEAPON BINDS WILL NEED TO BE RESET.
- QuakeC: Tesla beam was rewritten for more reactive and predictable visuals on "Curved" and "Slightly Curved" settings.
- QuakeC: "Straight" beam now behaves more properly at all ranges
- QuakeC: Added new Tesla beam style cvar cl_tesla_skin (0 = default, 1 = wave, 2 = thin).
Loading Screens
- Engine: Added support for MenuQC loading screens (following FTE standard).
- QuakeC: Added new loading screen design, instead of still images.
Aim Assist
- QuakeC: Added aim-assist for controllers in singleplayer. This can be toggled with cvar cl_aimassist. This will only work against monsters, so there is no way it can be abused in multiplayer.
Netcode
- Engine: Changed viewangle networking from absolute to relative.
- QuakeC: Teleporters now use delta viewangles to prevent issues with desync on high ping.
- QuakeC: Fixed vibration on lifts caused by stairsmooth.
Monsters
- QuakeC: Moved monsters to CSQC. Should stop warping of monsters on stairs and around corners.
- QuakeC: Added velocity based knockback. Stops monsters from "building up" knockback and suddenly flying off in a direction once lifted off the ground.
- Engine: Fixed incorrect logic with trapezoid sound calculation.
Mapping
- QuakeC: Initial testing support of warpzonelib from Nehara. This is very incomplete.
Changed files in this update