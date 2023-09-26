 Skip to content

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 26 September 2023

Version 0.027m

Build 12288358

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Wedge Nostalgia dragster.
  • Added Tire Slip gauge to dashboard. (Will be some adjustments coming)
  • Added the beginnings of the Telemetry tab.

