- Added Wedge Nostalgia dragster.
- Added Tire Slip gauge to dashboard. (Will be some adjustments coming)
- Added the beginnings of the Telemetry tab.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 26 September 2023
Version 0.027m
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2389381 Depot 2389381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update