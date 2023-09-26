 Skip to content

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 26 September 2023

LION Update 0.4.05

Share · View all patches · Build 12286425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another Quick Fix For the game, this time, the Objects that can be lifted by the children have several problematic bugs fixed, now the system should work way better this time and the children should not have problems detecting the object and carry them.

also, the radial menu had several changes, the Area where objects have that can be carried was changed now to host enemies detected in the surroundings, I’m planning to also include in future upgrades to detect interactable.

