LION Update 0.4.05

Another Quick Fix For the game, this time, the Objects that can be lifted by the children have several problematic bugs fixed, now the system should work way better this time and the children should not have problems detecting the object and carry them.
also, the radial menu had several changes, the Area where objects have that can be carried was changed now to host enemies detected in the surroundings, I’m planning to also include in future upgrades to detect interactable.
Changed files in this update