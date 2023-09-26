 Skip to content

Polyfury update for 26 September 2023

Patch 03

Patch 03

Share · View all patches · Build 12284581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Incredibly minor patch that fixes a bug where the laser no longer restores a life, and I've widened the laser life restore timing window.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1804981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1804982
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1804983
  • Loading history…
