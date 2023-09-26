Patch 123.2

<h1>Patch 123.0 Changelog:</h1>
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1364290/view/5796751463396219107
<h2>Added</h2>
- Sound on Bufalo eating.
- Bufallo's new Call 3.
<h2>Adjustments</h2>
- Lion and Lioness damage.
- Friendly Fire.
- Grass increased food quantity.
- Healing plants don't regenerate enough HP for Hippo, Wild Dog and Gazelle.
- Wildebeest footprints were oversized
- Water particle material.
- Suricate damage at all stages.
- HP and sizes of Male and Female Crocodiles.
- Chunks of meat reduced the amount of food which made them last longer than carcasses
For more information and details, join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Many thanks to everyone!
Changed files in this update