Animalia Survival update for 26 September 2023

Patch 123.2

26 September 2023

Patch 123.2

<h1>Patch 123.0 Changelog:</h1>

<h2>Added</h2>

  • Sound on Bufalo eating.
  • Bufallo's new Call 3.

<h2>Adjustments</h2>

  • Lion and Lioness damage.
  • Friendly Fire.
  • Grass increased food quantity.
  • Healing plants don't regenerate enough HP for Hippo, Wild Dog and Gazelle.
  • Wildebeest footprints were oversized
  • Water particle material.
  • Suricate damage at all stages.
  • HP and sizes of Male and Female Crocodiles.
  • Chunks of meat reduced the amount of food which made them last longer than carcasses

For more information and details, join our Discord:
Many thanks to everyone!

