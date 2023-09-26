Light Speed Ride Out - 30% Off!



Light Speed Ride Out is a top-down space survivors arena shooter with roguelite elements. Upgrade your ship with a variety of items to create unique builds and survive the enemy hordes. Assemble the crew of your ship, make the right decisions and rescue people to get them to join your space colony.

Features

20 totally different ships (Jets, heavy space stations, powerful alien ships, and much more...)

Over 100 different items to equip

32 different weapons to unlock

11 different engines to unlock

6 different bosses to defeat

5 levels of difficulty

121 achievements to master

Auto-firing weapons

Switch positions of weapons and engines on your ship

Explore equipment combinations to find your unique build

Collect scrap to get items between waves of enemies

Encounter events and make the right decisions to succeed on your mission

Research new ships with unique abilities to customize your runs

Survive waves lasting 90 to 120 seconds each and defeat as many enemies as you can

Fight many different enemy ships and powerful bosses

Supports mouse, keyboard and gamepad

Assemble your crew

Find new crewmates to join your ship

Generated characters with unique traits (humans, robots or aliens)

See the crew interact with eachother

Succeed on your mission to get them to join your colony ship

Level up your ship-captains to improve their skills

Assign colonists to different quarters and manage your colony to unlock new technologies, items and ships

