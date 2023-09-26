Cygnus Joins Steam SHMUP Fest 2023!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Contractors,

It’s our pleasure to be taking part in Steam SHMUP Fest 2023 starting today (and running until October 3rd), and offering a discount of 35%!

Cygnus contains the DNA of many genres, and Shmups have always been central to how we wanted our action to play and feel. We sprinkled in both Base-Management mechanics and RPG systems and story, but when the alien wildlife gets restless and the guns come out, it’s Shmup time!

With one last free campaign expansion on the way very soon, our cutting-edge AI NPCs feature fully implemented, and the discount from this Shmup Fest sale, there’s never been a better time to jump in and join Cygnus Enterprises! We hope to see you planetside, Contractors.