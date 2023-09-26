 Skip to content

Dropkick Navvy: First Step update for 26 September 2023

September 2023 Minor Patch Notes

September 2023 Minor Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Friends,

We hope you are enjoying Dropkick Navvy: First Step!

Today, we are deploying a minor patch to the game to fix an issue. Through your help, we were made aware of the bug with the “First Step” achievement–while it was unlocking fine in the game, it was not quite doing that in Steam. Be excited that the bug has now been squished!

Bug Fix

  • Fixed the issue where you could not earn the “First Step” achievement on Steam, despite it unlocking in-game

    • Those who have already encountered the bug will be able to unlock the achievement when they click “Continue” from the main menu--ta-da! 🎉

The update won’t interrupt your gameplay, and prompt you with the download the next time you play Dropkick Navvy: First Step. However, we strongly recommend you install the update as soon as possible for the best gameplay experience!

  • Dropkick Navvy Team

Enjoying the First Step? Wishlist Dropkick Navvy, the main game!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2602100/Dropkick_Navvy/

