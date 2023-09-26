 Skip to content

JR EAST Train Simulator update for 26 September 2023

We will discuss JR EAST Train Simulator DLC Vol. 9 "Shin-etsu Line" live today.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing JR EAST Train Simulator!

In conjunction with the release of the 9th JR EAST Train Simulator DLC "Shin-Etsu Line," we will be holding a live YouTube distribution on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. Japan time to talk passionately about the latest DLC "Shin-Etsu Line" and the major update.
In addition to the usual members, the main line drivers and conductors of Niigata train crew depot who actually work on the Shin-Etsu Line will join us this time.
Please come and watch!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2602460/JR_____E129/

＼JR East Train Simulator official goods are now on sale!／


https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2111630/view/3640648066056425520?l=english

▶To purchase, please visit the JRE MALL page

