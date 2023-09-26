 Skip to content

Fading Afternoon update for 26 September 2023

Saving at the map area only

Share · View all patches · Build 12281393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game auto saves only at the map area only now (and when you enter poker or roulette mini-game). You'll see a message when it happens.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1687001
  • Loading history…
