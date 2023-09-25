 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 25 September 2023

Patch notes 26/09/2023 00:19

Share · View all patches · Build 12278962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,
With last patch I said that next one will focus on missions mostly.
But I decided to upload something in between, because I think below changes add pretty much quality of life.
So here are the fixes and improvements, and the next one will be purely focused on missions (and bug fixes if needed). Hope that makes sense :)

All changes and fixes are applicable to existing saves, unless stated otherwise.
All mission changes are applicable only to the new generated missions.

  • Added: commands alias - alias
  • Changed: attempt to make less repetetive missions: make missions less likely to be the same one after another
  • Fixed: networkanalyzer show ip when using with hostname
  • Added: mv command
  • Changed: cd command allow nested paths, e.g. cd /home/user
  • Changed: cat command allow nested paths, e.g. cat /home/user/file.txt
  • Changed: rm command allow nested paths, e.g. rm /home/user/file.txt
  • Changed: improved autocompletion for nested paths
  • Changed: ssh default folders
  • Changed: bank - suspicious activity detection
  • Changed: detection system some variety between systems (NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Added: ctrl+c to stop processing command
  • Fixed: fix proxy impersonification command not ending properly
  • Added: new random text files contents
  • Fixed: fix stack-overflow app reset
  • Added: networkAnalyzer: kerberos services info

