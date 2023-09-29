Chapter 3 has been released!

Chapter 3 is here!

Chapter 3 offers a few more hours of content packed with rich character moments and the intriguing continuation of the Friendly Facade Story. This is the most character-driven chapter yet and offers a minigame that has a unique change of pace compared to the previous 2. Check the previous post for more details: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2256920/view/3665422306549625285

In addition to the details I mentioned previously, I'd also like to note that the artwork for all of the sprites have been touched up and improved with better shading and texture. An example of this can be seen below. Additionally, this is a reminder that the text log can be toggled on and off during dialogue using the 'L' key going forward (this is now explained in chapter 1, but if you're picking back up the game with chapter 3, you will have missed this tutorial).

To play chapter 3, you can either load an existing save of day 2 at night and speed through the tail end of the day 2 dialogue to continue your past save file, or start with the chapter select menu to skip right to day 3.

Thank you for playing! I hope you enjoy this update! If you have any issues please let us know.

-Robbie

Chapter 3 Promotional Artwork:



An example of one of the updated sprites:



Fixes:

-Added chapter 3

-Added text log

-Improved artwork for all sprites

-Improved artwork for certain chapter 1 CGs

-Minor text changes (mostly correcting spelling and grammatical errors)

-Various other fixes