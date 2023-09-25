 Skip to content

Fading Afternoon update for 25 September 2023

New feature added: Riding girlfriends on bicycles on city streets

You can ride your girlfriend on a bicycle. Bicycles were added to most city streets, more to come in the upcoming days.

