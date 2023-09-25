 Skip to content

Happy Mask update for 25 September 2023

Extra Bit for Happy Mask Build 1.0.0.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Replaced all Brain related sprites with a New aesthetic look

+a few minor adjustments regarding logic, audio & aesthetics

