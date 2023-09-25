 Skip to content

Boss Fighters update for 25 September 2023

💥 PLAYTIME NITRO WINNERS 💥

25 September 2023

💥Phew, this weekend's playtime was something! It's time to officially congratulate the ones who scored the highest points during the streamed matches and won free Discord Nitros🎉

Stay tuned for updates, guys: something HUGE is coming this week!👀

