added context menu (copy text/link, save image, etc.)
Sim Companies update for 25 September 2023
context menu
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2253721
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2253722
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2253723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update