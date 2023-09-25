Alpha Hotfix #067

Ver. 2.2.0.57

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

[Game Systems]

Game Difficulty

Added the function to unlock all buildings in the Game Custom settings.

Sandbox

Added the function to unlock all buildings in the Sandbox.

[Game Balancing]

Items Balancing

The materials required to build a sleeping bag have changed.

[Bug Fixed]

Fixed that frame drop when obtaining an item.

Fixed that books placed in the world could not be obtained correctly.

Fixed that items could not be obtained if an synthetic object was broken with an Power Drill.

Fixed that equipment would drop as a common grade from some loot.

Fixed some crashes.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.