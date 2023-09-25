Alpha Hotfix #067

Ver. 2.2.0.57
If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
[Game Systems]
Game Difficulty
- Added the function to unlock all buildings in the Game Custom settings.
Sandbox
- Added the function to unlock all buildings in the Sandbox.
[Game Balancing]
Items Balancing
- The materials required to build a sleeping bag have changed.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that frame drop when obtaining an item.
- Fixed that books placed in the world could not be obtained correctly.
- Fixed that items could not be obtained if an synthetic object was broken with an Power Drill.
- Fixed that equipment would drop as a common grade from some loot.
- Fixed some crashes.
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
