Night of the Dead update for 25 September 2023

Alpha Hotfix #067

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 2.2.0.57

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

[Game Systems]

Game Difficulty

  • Added the function to unlock all buildings in the Game Custom settings.

Sandbox

  • Added the function to unlock all buildings in the Sandbox.
[Game Balancing]

Items Balancing

  • The materials required to build a sleeping bag have changed.
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed that frame drop when obtaining an item.
  • Fixed that books placed in the world could not be obtained correctly.
  • Fixed that items could not be obtained if an synthetic object was broken with an Power Drill.
  • Fixed that equipment would drop as a common grade from some loot.
  • Fixed some crashes.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

